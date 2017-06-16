A pair of dogs have been taken to kennels after their owners were suspected of training them to fight.
Police raided a house in Top Road, Kingsley, at 9am on Thursday (May 15).
Inside, officers found the training equipment shown in the picture above.
A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of two fighting dogs.
They have since been released 'pending further enquiries'.
A Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the dogs were believed to be pit bulls.
They said: "As a result of the warrant officers seized two dogs.
"They are currently being looked after in a specialist kennels.
"Officers also recovered a number of items associated with training dogs to fight."