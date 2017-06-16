Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of dogs have been taken to kennels after their owners were suspected of training them to fight.

Police raided a house in Top Road, Kingsley, at 9am on Thursday (May 15).

Inside, officers found the training equipment shown in the picture above.

A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of two fighting dogs.

They have since been released 'pending further enquiries'.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the dogs were believed to be pit bulls.

They said: "As a result of the warrant officers seized two dogs.

"They are currently being looked after in a specialist kennels.

"Officers also recovered a number of items associated with training dogs to fight."