Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A solitary bus shelter in Mollington has been redundant since the buses stopped passing through the village – until now.

A new initiative has created a pop-up library using the old bus stop as a reading room.

The idea is for mums, dads, children and passers-by to stop, rummage through the shelves and have a few quiet moments with a book.

Instigators of the scheme John, Helen and Dorothy Fielding who live in the village said that they wanted to bring a little colour into the village and its old bus stop. They said: “Mollington does lack amenities having no shop or pub so we thought a small haven of public books would help brighten up our rural scene and create the opportunity for more social interaction.”

The ‘Book Stop’ on Townfield Lane was officially opened by MP for Chester Chris Matheson on Saturday (July 29).

With the support of Mollington Parish Council, this initiative comes as a spin-off from Mollington, Backford & District Village Hall’s January community questionnaire to canvas views on local needs, the proposed new village hall project and increasing volunteer activity in the five villages which the hall serves.

Books, chairs and bookcases have been donated by the community to contribute to the success of this venture.