A woman who was spotted in the central reservation of the M56 this morning is now 'safe and well'.

According to Cheshire Constabulary , the woman was found 'off the motorway network' following reports this morning that a 'distressed female' was in the central reservation at Junction 14, Hapsford .

Officers were alerted at 11.32am today (February 6).

A spokeswoman for Cheshire police said: "A pedestrian who appeared to be in a distressed state was spotted near to Junction 14 of M56 westbound.

"They were later located off the motorway network safe and well."

Traffic is now back to normal on that stretch of the motorway.