Rail passengers from Chester and Ellesmere Port to Liverpool face some tricky journeys over the next few weeks.

The Wirral Line track renewal final phase will stop all trains crossing under the River Mersey after the bank holiday is over.

Commuters are warned to plan ahead.

Merseytravel have asked people to use public transport where possible as the tunnels ‘will not be able to cope’ at peak times.

Bosses thanked passengers for their patience and said the disruption is almost over.

All Wirral Line services will terminate at Birkenhead Central, with buses running the final leg into Liverpool from May 30-June 18.

Merseyrail managing director Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde said: “With light literally at the end of the tunnel, this is the final furlong.

“These few weeks are likely to be disruptive, but there will be plenty of rail replacement buses in service.

“We ask passengers to bear with us over this relatively short period before the Wirral line is once again running as normal.”

The Wirral Line track renewal began in January.

Work is being done to update the ‘loop’ around Liverpool city centre which had been first laid in the 1970s.

For the past few months trains from Chester and Ellesmere Port have been terminating at James Street.

This final closure will allow engineers to upgrade the track running under the Mersey.

Commuters have the option of using ferries as well as buses to get across the river.

Network Rail project manager Martin Bell said: “The work to renew the track on the Wirral loop is now complete.

“This final phase involves replacing traditional ballasted railway track that runs beneath the River Mersey that is getting a new lease of life.

“We thank passengers for their patience during this renewal programme and look forward to completing the project in June.”

More details of the alternative transport on offer can be found here.

