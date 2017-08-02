Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaver scouts from 1st Sandstone Scout Group completed a six-mile hike to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The six and seven-year-olds raised £2,376.25 in aid of the charity and presented a cheque to operations director of The Alzheimer’s Society Tim McLachlan at the group’s family awards evening on July 17.

Accompanied by some of the cub scouts, who are aged eight and nine, and guided by a few scouts and explorer scouts – aged 10 to 17 – they set out from the scout headquarters on Bickerton Hill on a bright sunny morning.

Together with their leaders, families and friends they all completed the six miles along the Sandstone Trail to Beeston Castle with a picnic lunch in Bulkeley Woods half-way.

The youngsters got free admission to explore Beeston Castle where, in addition to measuring the depth of the well, they discovered how it was captured during the Civil War and why there might still be undiscovered treasure somewhere in the castle.

“The children deserve a prize for just turning up,” said David Lithgow Smith, who started the annual event in 2010.

“Six miles is a daunting distance, especially for young six-year-old beaver scouts, and the fact they all completed the hike without complaint and most then had enough energy to explore the castle does them all great credit.”

In the last eight years, the annual hike has raised over £19,000 for various charities and next year it is hoped to top £20,000.

During those eight years, not a single young person has dropped out along the route.