A pair of street signs which were installed as a poignant tribute to a champion of Chester's Garden Quarter have gone walkabout.

Mystery surrounds the missing signs for Jane's Walk, which links Bouverie Street and Plum Terrace, and a desperate appeal has been launched to find and return them to their rightful home.

The passageway was touchingly renamed in honour of Jane Wolfe after she passed away in 2015.

Cllr Bob Rudd, who represents the Garden Quarter, told The Chronicle he noticed that they were missing about one month ago.

He reported it to Cheshire West and Chester Council, but remains in the dark as to where they have got to.

He said: “I don’t know what’s happened to them, whether it’s that someone has taken a fancy to them.

“It’s such a shame because Jane was the secretary of the community association.

“She was well known and such a character.

“It’s a mystery and I am not happy that they have been taken."

(Photo: James Farley)

Cllr Rudd paid for the signs out of his member's budget, and revealed he will use the budget to pay for their replacement if they can't be found.

He added: “I will make sure one way or another that we find them or replace them out of the member’s budget, but make sure they're properly attached to the wall so this can't happen again."

Jane was co-founder and honorary secretary of the Garden Quarter Community Association, which was responsible for the many festivals and events that have taken place in the neighbourhood since then.

A professional singer, she also performed regularly in the city and at the annual Christmas switch-on event.

'Very sad'

The Garden Quarter group on Facebook has issued a heartfelt plea for information.

The post reads: “Very sad to discover that the relatively new signs which highways installed to mark Jane’s Walk have both been removed and taken.

"The local residents and council agreed to dedicate this little walkway to the services of Jane Wolfe who was one of many of our outstanding local personalities.

"She voluntarily dedicated her last 15 years almost entirely to the neighbourhood."

If anyone has any information about the missing signs, they are asked to contact Cheshire West and Chester Council.