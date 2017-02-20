Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all budding designers! The Crocky Trail in Chester is on the hunt for unique ideas for a brand new ride.

The Waverton based outdoor adventure playground which features rides, a trail and challenges is running a fun competition this half term.

Whether you have a unusual implausible idea or a hi-tech workable plan - all designs are welcome until February 26.

Not only will the winning entries be rewarded with park passes but one design will be made into a ride for visitors to enjoy.

“At The Crocky Trail there is nothing we love more than bringing to life a funny idea,” the website reads.

“So if you have an idea for a fun ride, we want to hear about it.”

There are two categories in the competition - The Crocky PhD 2017 and The Magic Fantastic.

The Crocky PhD is for original, safe, easy to build rides that will entertain lots of adventure seekers.

The winner of this category will get an annual family pass plus one meal item per person from Crocky Bites cafe.

“Remember, we are The Crocky Trail not NASA so if your idea involves space travel or flying carpets then you probably won’t win the top prize.”

Meanwhile The Magic Fantastic is for ‘the most funny, ridiculous, fantastic idea in the world ever’.

Ten lucky winners from this category will get a one day pass.

Crocky Trail is a mile long adventure of ‘pure adrenaline drenched fun’.

Participants have to scramble through trees, climb over crooked bridges and swing over the fast flowing Crocky stream.

To enter the competition click here.