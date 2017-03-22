Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals ransacked a derelict former Jewish school in Delamere on Sunday (March 19) causing ‘untold damage’ estimated at £80,000.

Police are on the lookout for the criminals who smashed their way through Delamere Forest School on Blakemere Lane.

The site warden spotted several youths ‘running rampage’ through a main part of the property at about 5pm.

They smashed windows and doors, demolished hand basins and toilets and tore the alarm system boxes off the wall.

After the raid the culprits smashed a window with a metal bar to exit the building leaving debris on the ground outside.

Cheshire Constabulary attended the scene shortly after the incident and carried out a search in the immediate area but did not apprehend anyone.

Roland Hunt, speaking on behalf of property owners Rod and Diane Wood, said this was not the first incident of this type.

Several attempts have been made to destroy the Jewish educational facility since it closed its doors in 2011 after 90 years.

In 2012 thieves caused a staggering £100,000 worth of damage when they ripped out copper piping from the walls and ceilings.

However he said the latest attack ‘was one of the most violent and caused the greatest amount of damage’.

Crabtree Homes Ltd is seeking planning permission for 16 houses, including four affordable homes, on the site of the school.

The scheme includes retaining the existing community swimming pool and the provision of a play area and 20 parking spaces.

“The surrounding residents are in support of the housing development,” Roland said, “as they see the demolishing of the now derelict school as doing away with the attraction to cause wilful damage by vandals from outside the area.”

Delamere Forest School was set up by prominent Manchester Jewish philanthropist and activist Margaret Langdon in 1921.

In 2010 the facility relocated to North Manchester so it was closer to the large established local Jewish community before closing for good in 2011.

Anyone with information on the raid can call Cheshire Constabulary on 101.