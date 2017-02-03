Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protesters gathered in Chester tonight (Friday, February 3) against the UK's 'complicity' in Donald Trump's actions as US president.

A crowd came together outside Chester Town Hall to oppose the Muslim ban as well as Theresa May for 'not condemning' it.

Demonstrators stayed in the square voicing chants and hearing guest speakers between 6.30pm and 7.30pm which included Chester MP Chris Matheson.

They had draped a banner across the front of the Town Hall steps which read: "No Trump no! Build bridges not walls. Hope not hate."

Mr Matheson told the crowd: "I have come here to stand up for decency, tolerance and respect. Donald Trump used to be a joke but nobody is laughing now.

"We have no idea what he is going to do next. We are here to reject racism and reject misogyny and stand together with millions across the world."

But the anti-Trump protesters didn't have it all their own way - a few supporters of the controversial US President made their voices heard from the other side of Town Hall Square.

As the demonstration came to an end, people from both sides of the debate took the opportunity to engage in conversation to discuss their differing points of view.

President Trump has put in place an executive order which bans people from seven Muslim nations entering the US.

Organiser Nala Rollo, from Chester, explained why he had called for the demonstration.

Nala said: “Many people are asking ‘why are you protesting?’, ‘what’s the point?’.

“I’m not naive or egotistical enough to believe for even a nano-second that Trump cares what I or those of us in Chester think. Like it or not, Trump has been elected president, unlike our own unelected PM who has ended up there by default.

“With Friday’s peaceful protest we’re standing up to say we’re not happy with Theresa May, literally, holding hands with somebody that’s turning back the clocks on women’s, LGBT+, civil and human rights. We don’t agree with what he’s doing there."

Earlier on Friday, Mr Trump tweeted he believed 'paid protesters' were behind demonstrations against him.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.