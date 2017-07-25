Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stargazers are in for a treat this week as the Delta Aquarid meteor shower will be visible for not one but two nights.

The meteor shower favours the Northern Hemisphere which is good news for stargazers in Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Astronomers regard it as an average-sized shower which runs each year from July 12 to August 23. The annual shower will display as many as 10-20 shooting stars per hour.

If you want to see its display of shooting stars here is everything you need to know. And remember, if you spot one, make a wish.

(Image: Navicore/ Wiki)

When is the best time to see it?

The Delta Aquarid runs for about six weeks but will be most visible this week on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. The moon will set before midnight and the best viewing times are between 2am and 3am on both days.

Astronomy website Earthsky.org said: "An hour or two before dawn usually presents the most favourable view of the Delta Aquarids. At the shower’s peak in late July 2017, the rather faint Delta Aquarid meteors will not have to contend with moonlight, as the waxing crescent moon will set before the midnight hour. But by early August, the waxing gibbous moon will definitely intrude.

"Best seen in the wee hours before dawn in late July."

How can I see it?

Choose a dark location away from street lights and give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to the night's sky. Look up at a height around two-thirds up in the sky in any direction and keep an eye out for the shower's radiant light. You will not need a telescope or any other specialist equipment to see it.