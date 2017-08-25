Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are delays on the M6 northbound through Cheshire this afternoon (Friday, August 25) following a three-vehicle collision which has left debris on the road.

The incident was reported about 1pm by travel website Inrix which says the affected section is between J19 A556 (Knutsford) and J20 M56 (Lymm Interchange).

Travel time is around 1 hour and 25 minutes due to queuing traffic.

Highways England says all lanes have now reopened but severe delays remain in the area.

North West Motorway Police report heavy traffic not only on the M6 but also westbound on the M56 towards junction 12 which may be partly due to the accident but could also be related to revellers heading to the Creamfields Festival at Daresbury taking place over the weekend.

Cheshire Police say the collision ‘does not appear serious’ in terms of injuries as there is no mention of casualties on the log although it is understood North West Ambulance Service were called to the scene.