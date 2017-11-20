Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A skip wagon has shed debris on to the M53 southbound near Chester causing traffic disruption.

The incident happened about 11am just before junction 12 between Hoole Bank and Croughton.

Travel website Inrix reports: “Slow traffic and partially blocked due to shed load on M53 southbound between J11 M56 and J12 A55 (Chester). As of yet it is unclear which lanes are blocked, but sensors show this is having an effect on traffic.”

Cheshire police said the incident involved a skip wagon with debris spread across lane one (the slow lane). The management of the situation has been passed to the Highways Agency.