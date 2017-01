Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists heading northbound on the M53 face delays to their journeys this Friday rush hour due to a collision near Ellesmere Port .

Five vehicles are involved in the incident, which happened at junction seven for Overpool.

North West Motorway Police revealed on social media that there were no injuries, and that the vehicles are awaiting recovery.

Traffic heading that way is moving very slowly.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes.