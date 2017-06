Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident involving a lorry has closed one lane of the M53 near Cheshire Oaks this morning (Thursday, June 22).

The lorry has collided with the central reservation at the Stoak interchange J11 on the southbound carriageway heading towards the M56.

Traffic is slow and lane two remains closed until further notice while highway services work to make recovery and barrier repairs.