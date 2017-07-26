Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have warned of potential delays for drivers this afternoon (July 26), as Blacon Avenue is closed for a large funeral.

Officers previously said they anticipated traffic congestion and parking issues for the occasion, as they warned the road would be closed at its junction of Deva Link and Blacon Hall Road for a short period at 2pm.

However, they have revealed that the cortege, coming from a church on Enfield Road in Ellesmere Port, is running behind schedule so drivers should be aware of delays in the Blacon area.

The procession is expected to have arrived in Blacon by 2.30pm but there could still be delays in the area as traffic builds up.