Traffic has been stopped on the M6 in between Sandbach and Crewe as crews deal with a bus which is on fire.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue and North West Motorway Police are currently at the scene on the southbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 17, and it is believed the road could be closed for some time

The double decker bus is described as 'well ablaze' on the hard shoulder of the motorway, and drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can.

A diversion route is being put in place.