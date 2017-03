Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists travelling on the A51 face delays following a collision in Tarporley this Wednesday afternoon (March 8).

The crash happened on the busy route near The Red Fox shortly after 3.20pm.

Two HGVs were involved but nobody is believed to have been injured.

The lorries are blocking the road, so drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

