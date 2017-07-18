Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The reopening of Acton Bridge Swing Bridge in Northwich to two lanes of traffic has been delayed by up to a week.

The bridge was due to reopen on Wednesday, July 19 after a six month, £1.5 million repair programme.

But due to unforeseen issues with the road surfacing, the completion date has had to be put back by several days.

This means the likely reopening date is now Wednesday, July 26, although contractors are working hard to bring this forward.

The 84-year old bridge, which is cared for by the Canal and River Trust charity, carries the busy A49 road over the River Weaver Navigation.

(Image: UGC)

The vital refurbishment work has been funded by Cheshire West and Chester Council .

The trust and the council tried hard to reduce traffic disruption to a minimum during the project.

They managed to keep the bridge open during the work by dividing the project in half, enabling one lane to be kept open for vehicles, controlled by traffic lights. At busy times, these were manually operated to allow the smoothest possible traffic flow in both directions.

From July 26, the refurbished bridge will return to two free-flowing lanes of traffic.