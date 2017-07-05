Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals continue to cause mindless destruction at a derelict Delamere school.

The former Jewish educational facility in Norley has been repeatedly ransacked since it closed in 2011.

This included an estimated £80,000 worth of wreckage in March.

There was another round of damage from June 22-24.

Copper piping was stolen on top of further smashing up of the facilities with rubble left littering the ground.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman said: “As a result of the on-going issues officers will pay additional passing attention to the site and the property owner has been advised regarding security.

“We strongly discourage people from entering derelict buildings such as this.

“Not only is it illegal but the premises are often unsafe and unstable and there is a serious risk that you could come to harm.”

Crabtree Homes Ltd is seeking planning permission for 16 houses, including four affordable homes, on the site of the school.

The scheme includes keeping the existing community swimming pool and the provision of a play area and 20 parking spaces.

Delamere Forest School was set up by prominent Manchester Jewish philanthropist and activist Margaret Langdon in 1921.

In 2010 the facility relocated to Manchester so it was closer to the large established local Jewish community.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 330 of June 26.

Details can also be reported anomalously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.