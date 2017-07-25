Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A great grandad who is Liverpool FC’s longest serving fan was guest of honour at Delamere Academy’s end of year presentations.

Charlie Gallagher, who is currently starring in a short film on LFC TV, dropped in to present a prize to the school’s annual House Points winners.

And the 95-year-old was surprised to receive the schools special ‘tub thumping’ award in recognition of his ‘dedication and resilience’ for his years supporting the Anfield club.

Headteacher at Delamere Academy and CEO of North West Academies Trust Steve Docking said it was a fantastic occasion and pupils learned something from the visit.

“Being the longest serving season ticket holder shows dedication and resilience which is an important message for pupils,” he said.

“It was great to see our children listen so intently to Charlie’s experiences, and equally lovely to see how much Charlie enjoyed inspiring the future generations.”

Charlie, who lives on Merseyside, is great grandad to pupils Bea, Jude and Amelie Abraham.

In the LFC TV film, which was shown to pupils during his visit, he received a surprise knock on his door from Reds legend Ian St John, who presented him with the Premier League giant’s new shirt.

It had been signed by some of his favourite players, including Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen.

Charlie told pupils how he has attended nearly every home game since leaving the army almost 70 years ago.

He explained how he developed a love for the club whilst pushing his milk cart round the streets of Anfield as a 14-year-old boy.

“I’d start at 4.15 in the morning, before school. I suppose that’s where it all began,” he said.

“I’d watch the players walk in, boots under their arms. It was a different game back then. Slower and more skilful.”

Charlie, who enjoys a Bovril and Scouse pie at every match, added: “I used to watch from the terraces, and I’ve made good friends. There’s a real family spirit.

“I still drive to every match. I was a driver in the army and it’s in my blood. I think it’s what keeps me young. That and gardening.”