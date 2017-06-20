Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun-packed week at Delamere Academy helped raise £3,856 which will go towards buying new creative play equipment for pupils.

The school’s annual sports day, summer fair and beer festival helped top off a bumper year of fundraising which will ensure the £11,000 facility is installed and ready for action in the new academic year.

An additional £1,500 has been raised for the children’s chosen charities.

Headteacher Steve Docking said: “Everyone involved has put a great deal of effort and hard work into these events.

“Our school is a wonderful place in which children learn well, and staff and parents work together incredibly hard to ensure this happens. The partnership is always great to see and these events really demonstrate the positivity of teamwork and unity.

“We received some great prizes from local businesses for the grand draw and I’d like to thank them for their continued support.”

The play equipment will include a cargo net, balance beam, spiral stairs, notched ladders and climbing blocks.

It is designed to encourage outdoor creative play and physical exercise.

The events were part of a week of sporting activities involving the whole school.

Children also tried orienteering in Nantwich, yoga in Delamere Forest, golf at Vale Royal Golf Club and ‘foot golf’ at Chester Foot Golf.

Year 6 pupils also recently enjoyed a week of activities at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Mr Docking added: “The children were a credit to the school.

“They had the chance to surf, they jumped off 8m platforms onto an airbag, took part in workshops, tried archery, ate great food, looked at beautiful things, behaved well and also had a great laugh!”