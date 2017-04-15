Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from Delamere Academy produced the performance of their lives to ace their London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examinations.

Children in Key Stage 2 at the school have been receiving expert tuition from coaches at Little Voices West Cheshire.

And it paid dividends when all 34 children achieved a distinction or merit after being put to the test.

Kathryn Delaney, who runs Little Voices along with Tilly Coppin, said: “We are thrilled with their performances.

“It’s a real testament to their hard work and to the amazing support they receive from home.

“To see our pupils exceed their expectations and achieve at the highest levels is the reason we do what we do.

“We really focus on each student and nurture their confidence in a fun and supportive environment. The LAMDA examinations are a fantastic way for children to explore their voices and become more confident in social situations.”

The pupils have been working hard to prepare for their exams under the guidance of Little Voices.

When the big day came, children who took the poetry test had to recite a piece from memory, using expressive and detailed voice-work, and then discuss an object from home with the examiner.

The acting exams challenged participants to perform a play monologue from memory, and intelligently discuss it afterwards.

Star performer was Teddy Rothwell, who notched the highest mark - 94 out of 100 - for his Stage 3 introductory poetry exam.

Sophie Smith scored 92 for her acting entry level exam.

Teddy, aged eight, said: “This exam really helped me with my confidence as well as being fun and a new challenge for me.”

His mother, Ceri Rothwell, added: “The LAMDA exam took Teddy out of his usual comfort zone but supported by the staff at Little Voices and Delamere Academy, he came away with an excellent result which we are super proud of.”

Amanda Walker, Key Stage 2 leader at the Stoney Lane school, said: “We are always striving to provide pupils with new experiences because we see how much they benefit from them.

“We clearly see their confidence increase, and their outcomes are greatly improved as a result.”

Little Voices provide drama and singing lessons to people aged between four and 18.

Headteacher Steve Docking, who is also CEO of the North West Academies Trust which manages a number of schools in Cheshire and Shropshire, added: “Well done to all the pupils, they worked extremely hard and we are proud of their achievements.”

Alongside work in schools, they run evening classes in Northwich , Chester , Whitchurch and Neston .

For more information visit www.littlevoices.org.uk/cheshirewest , email cheshirewest@littlevoices.org.uk or call 01244 637310.