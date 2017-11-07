Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deeside politician Carl Sergeant has been found dead just days after he resigned from his cabinet position amid allegations about his personal conduct.

The 49-year-old Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside was suspended last Friday (November 3) by the Labour Party over his alleged 'improper personal conduct'.

Mr Sargeant, a married father of two, had said he resigned from his cabinet position as secretary for communities and children to clear his name, but Labour said he had been sacked.

In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Mr Sargeant said: "I met with the First Minister today and he informed me allegations had been made about my personal conduct, which was shocking and distressing to me.

"The details of the allegations have yet to be disclosed to me."

In a statement issued today, Mr Sargeant's family said: "He wasn’t simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together.

“He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much.

“We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him."

Today, as news broke that he had been found dead, Welsh Assembly business was put on hold and press conferences for the main political parties were cancelled.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted his condolences, saying he was 'deeply shocked' to hear of Mr Sargeant's death.

North Wales Police confirmed they were called to an address in Connah's Quay this morning and said: “We are investigating an incident at an address in Connah's Quay. There are no further details available at present.”