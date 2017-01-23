Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deeside man has been bailed over allegations of racist abuse from the stands during the Chester FC versus Wrexham derby.

The 43-year-old from Shotton was arrested during the match at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday (January 21).

Wrexham player Ntumba Massanka later tweeted to say he had received abuse during the game.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers arrested a 43-year-old man from the Shotton area of Deeside in connection with a racially aggravated public order offence.

“The alleged offence was committed during the football match between Chester FC and Wrexham AFC.

“The man is currently on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

Chester FC condemned the incident and said the man was removed from the ground immediately.

CEO Mark Maguire said: “It goes without saying that – as a community football club – we are fiercely proud of our inclusive approach.

“We utterly condemn any behaviour which contradicts the fundamental principles which make this great club what it is.”

With bubble match restrictions in effect, it was the only arrest made at the game.