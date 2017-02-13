Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial takeover of Dee Valley Water – which includes Chester city centre, Blacon, Christleton and Upton in its catchment area – looks likely to go ahead after opponents dropped their High Court appeal.

The firm’s board had recommended an £84m takeover offer from Severn Trent, which was approved by the High Court last week, but it was opposed by workers and many customers due to fears over jobs being moved from Wrexham and the prospect of rising bills.

However, following reassurances over job security, the appeal has now been formally dropped.

The takeover had been put on hold pending the appeal’s outcome, but despite average bills being around £30 a year higher with Severn Trent, the buyout looks set to proceed.

A statement released on Sunday morning (February 12) by the opposing shareholders says: “After much consideration, we have decided that it is now appropriate to end the legal challenge to the takeover so that the uncertainty which has been hanging over employees and our local community for some time can come to an end.

“Further discussions have been held with Severn Trent Water in the last week and that, in those discussions, they indicated they do not want Dee Valley staff to lose their jobs and understand this is an emotional time for employees and for the local community and that no action would be taken against those who opposed the takeover.

“We would ask our supporters to maintain their support and input in this process so that we can ensure that, following the takeover, the best possible outcome for Dee Valley’s staff, customers, suppliers and the local community is achieved.”

Dee Valley Water serves around 125,000 customers in the north west and north-east Wales.

A shareholder vote last month was clouded by questions over the validity of more than 400 votes after shares were bought up by a mystery buyer and distributed to staff and customers.

Local politicians had expressed fears over the proposed takeover, and its effect on existing staff and customers.

Plaid Cymru AM for north Wales, Llyr Huws Gruffydd, previously said: “The takeover is not good news for staff, local suppliers and the Welsh economy. Jobs will be lost and the local supply chain will suffer.

“Small shareholders have been disregarded by the judgement while big corporate shareholders will be laughing all the way to the bank.”

But the shareholders’ statement added: “We would like to thank our local community, Llyr Gruffydd AM, Susan Elan Jones MP, Ian Lucas MP, Ken Skates AM, Jo Stevens MP and their teams for their tremendous support through what has been a difficult time for us.

“The employees of Dee Valley Group are proud to be part of a successful and independent organisation that has served the local community well for 150 years.

“Although this is not the outcome that the opposing shareholders would have wanted, we sincerely hope that Seven Trent Water can retain the local workforce and suppliers. We wish the Company every success under its new ownership in continuing to provide the high levels of service to the community we care so strongly about.”