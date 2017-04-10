Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jobs at Dee Valley Water are under threat just weeks after being taken over by Severn Trent.

The controversial buyout of the water firm that faced strong opposition from staff and some customers was granted earlier this year after a court ruling.

Since taking over, Severn Trent has been undertaking a review of the business and as a result, 14 jobs are under threat due to 'inevitable areas of duplication'.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent told The Chronicle they had not taken the decision lightly, explaining: "Over the last six weeks, we’ve been meeting our new colleagues in Dee Valley and getting to know the business.

"We understand it’s been an unsettling time for everyone so we’ve worked quickly to review the business and let all our colleagues know about our future plans.

"While the vast majority of employees remain unaffected, it’s inevitable that there are areas of duplication when you bring two businesses together.

"We’ve therefore worked hard to try to offer impacted employees alternative options if they’d like to stay."

The spokesperson added: "There are 14 people that we have not been able to identify possible suitable alternative roles for so far. "We don’t take this lightly and we’ll be offering these people lots of support if they’re left without a role at the end of the process, including offering outplacement support and contacting local employers and local government.

"We continue to be committed to the Chester and Wrexham bases and can assure customers that these changes won’t affect the excellent service they receive from the Dee Valley teams.”