A remarkable man who has dedicated more than three decades to running an inclusive Aikido club has been recognised with a national honour.

Anthony Paul Holding, known as Paul, of Ellesmere Port, has been given a British Citizen Award for his services to the community.

The British Citizen Awards (BCAs) were launched in January 2015, to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

BCAs are awarded twice annually, and recognise ‘everyday’ people whose achievements may otherwise be overlooked.

Paul, aged 61, established the EPIC Aikido Club in Ellesmere Port, in 1983 and has run it on a non profit basis ever since.

Through the club, he has guided and supported countless children and adults, regardless of their race, religion, age and ability – even developing a class especially dedicated those with learning difficulties, both physical and neurological.

Paul, a 5th Dan, has been practicing the sport for more than 47 years and some of his students have gone on to compete at a national level and also join the GB British team.

Monthly club proceeds collected from membership fees go into paying for the room hire and at times, Paul has covered the shortfall personally.

Paul has not increased the club fees for many years to ensure people can afford to attend, and he has made concessions for those who have found it difficult to meet the fees to ensure they could still attend.

People who join the club remain friends for life, regardless of whether or not they currently train at the club, thanks to Paul’s nature.

He has gone out of his way on several occasions for club members, giving driving lessons and helping them study towards exams.

Paul’s passion for the sport also saw him and his club members help coach at another Aikido club in Whiston, near St Helens.

He is also heavily involved in the British Aikido Association where he has been awarded a ‘Fellowship’ for his effortless dedication to the sport.

Unfortunately, Paul, who works for Wirral Council, was seriously ill last year and almost lost his life several times.

He suffered two heart attacks and went on to have a stroke during a heart operation which left him with limited movement in his left arm and leg.

He then had to have more major surgery a few days before Christmas day to have his bowel removed after having internal bleeding.

His determination to get back to the club that he loves drove his recovery to the point that not only can he walk again, but he is back teaching at the club.

Entries for the next round of awards, which will take place in January 2018, are now open.

To nominate someone, visit www.britishcitizenawards.co.uk or call 0203 002 7764.

Medallists are also invited to use the initials BCA after their name.

Speaking about his nomination, Paul said: “I’m a little gobsmacked about the award. I don’t do what I do for recognition, it’s really not me, but I do it because it’s a pleasure.

“Getting back to teaching has been a bit difficult after my ill health but I’m starting to find a way to do it carefully.”

Paul was presented with his award by Specsavers founder and BCA patron, Dame Mary Perkins, alongside TV presenter Michael Underwood. Dame Mary said: “Many congratulations on such a well-deserved medal Paul. By encouraging vulnerable young people to turn their minds and hands to this sport you are creating many happier and more fulfilling lives. EPIC Aikido Club is a tremendous institution.”

Paul was nominated for a BCA by his daughter, Emma Tomlinson.

Entries for the next round of awards, which will take place in January 2018, are now open. To nominate someone, visit www.britishcitizenawards.co.uk or call 0203 002 7764.