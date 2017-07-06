Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Blacon resident has been given an award by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service after clocking up more than 2,000 hours of volunteering.

Sixty-six-year-old Mike Farrell, of Blacon Avenue, volunteers for the service as part of the Post Fire Support Team, helping families to clean up after they are affected by a fire.

Mike, who is a retired former fire safety officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital, began volunteering in 2010 while he was still working and has been at it ever since.

He said: “It is a feel good factor. You feel as if you are contributing and helping others. Sometimes if you do a donation or something you don’t see how it pans out but if you do it hands-on you see the difference. It is one of those things which is worthwhile because when you turn out people are quite distressed.”

Mike was awarded the Palladium Volunteering Achievement Award from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service for his efforts over the years.

He said that the award had taken ‘pride of place’ in his home and that he was planning to continue volunteering and helping people.

“When you turn out for someone and you are doing something for them they are very appreciative and that feedback motivates me to do more,” he added.

“The award is very nice but we don’t do it for that. We do it because there is a need for it. The camaraderie is really good as well.”