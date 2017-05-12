Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Dean of Chester, The Very Rev Professor Gordon McPhate, will retire this autumn.

He has been in post as Dean of Chester for 15 years after being appointed by the Crown in 2002. He has been based at Chester Cathedral in the diocese of Chester and is the head of the Chapter at the cathedral.

He will bid farewell to the diocese at an evensong service at 5.30pm on September 28 and will preach for the last time on October 1 at the 10am Eucharist service.

The Dean trained as a priest in Cambridge and holds degrees in theology from both Cambridge and Edinburgh, specialising in the theology of Karl Barth and medical ethics. He was ordained and served his curacy in Southwark diocese where he later became a minor canon of the cathedral.

Since his appointment as Dean of Chester, he has become Professor of Theology and Medicine at the University of Chester where he teaches postgraduate courses in science and religion and bioethics. He is a member of the Society of Ordained Scientists.

The Dean qualified in medicine at Aberdeen, took a Master’s degree in clinical biochemistry at Surrey and a research doctorate in physiology at Cambridge on the regulation of gluconeogenesis in human metabolism.

He trained as a pathologist and held academic posts in physiology at the University of London and pathology at the University of St Andrews, becoming consultant chemical pathologist to the Fife Hospitals and directing research in diabetic nephropathy.

He is in both the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Pathologists and is also an adjudicator for the General Medical Council.

(Photo: Ioan Said)

Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, Canon Jane Brooke, said: “Under Gordon’s leadership the cathedral has reached out to many within the city and across the diocese, and is known as a place of generous hospitality and welcome.

“Gordon has been a friend to many and is respected as a thoughtful preacher and a diplomat. The staff and clergy at Chester Cathedral and across the diocese are saddened by his departure and will miss him keenly.

“We thank God for the ministry of those who are leaving us and for those who remain and for all who worship and support our cathedral.”

Gordon McPhate said: “I have much valued my time as Dean in cathedral and diocese, in the company of a great team of supportive colleagues throughout, responding to the challenge of building up and resourcing a vibrant Christian community and the opportunity of proclaiming Christ in fine worship and social action.”

(Photo: Jo Henwood)

An announcement regarding who will take over from Prof McPhate as the new Dean of Chester is not likely to be made until next year at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chester Cathedral has also announced that The Rev Canon Dr Barry Wilson will become Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral this September - replacing Canon Peter Howell-Jones who became the new Dean of Blackburn in March.

Dr Wilson is currently the Rector of Nantwich where he has served since March 2013.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been chosen for this position. I am looking forward to getting to know the cathedral staff, choirs and congregations. It will be a privilege to serve the many communities which look to the cathedral as a place of support, prayer and welcome.”

Professor McPhate said: “I am delighted that Dr Wilson has agreed to be our next Vice Dean. I am sure he will serve the cathedral and the wider city well.”

Dr Wilson will be installed at a special service at Chester Cathedral on September 3.