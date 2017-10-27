Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colleagues, friends and supporters are urged to take a healthy step into the Christmas season with the Big Step Challenge.

Deafness Support Network (DSN), the service provider for deaf people in Cheshire, is encouraging people to get active in the run up to Christmas with their 10,000 steps a day challenge.

Pedometers will be handed out to participants and a £10 donation to take part will go to help DSN’s many initiatives it runs throughout the year for people with a hearing loss in Cheshire and at its centres in Chester, Northwich and Macclesfield.

The four-week challenge will start on Monday, November 20, and those with the most amount of steps will be put forward for a host of prizes from local businesses, who have also shown their support for the Big Step Challenge.

DSN’s fundraising manager Rhys Edwards said: “This time of the year, lots of people are starting to get fit for the party season ahead and we thought what better way to encourage our supporters to get up and get active than a challenge to step into a healthier lifestyle before Christmas kicks in?”

Last year, Norkem in Knutsford, had 99% of its employees join the challenge and overall, the 42 Big Step Challenge participants walked an equivalent of 6,700 miles - from Chester to Kuala Lumpar.

Rhys says that DSN wants to get even further around the world in 2017.

He added: “We are firm supporters of improving health and wellbeing and walking is proven to not only reduce the risk of heart disease, but improve mood and reduce blood pressure. With the added benefit of helping to manage your weight, this really is a challenge perfect for the Christmas season ahead.”

To register your interest contact DSN Fundraiser Erica Jones at ejones@dsnonline.co.uk with the subject line Big Step Challenge or call 0333 220 5050.