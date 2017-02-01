Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deafness Support Network (DSN) has teamed up the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund (ESF) to help D/deaf people in Cheshire secure employment.

In partnership with New Leaf, they have established a project which offers free support and training to individuals seeking employment, volunteering opportunities, financial advice and life skills.

Former trustee Brian Cadwallader joins the DSN team as New Leaf coordinator and the scheme will actively support individuals from 15-years-old.

Speaking about the New Leaf project, Brian said: “This is a project I’m incredibly passionate about and I’m excited to get stuck in and support New Leaf in getting over 2,800 people into employment in the next three years.

“The support DSN and New Leaf are offering young people is fantastic and will see members get 1-2-1 support from a personal mentor, which in turn will unlock their potential and help them find a job they enjoy.

“Outside the potential employment benefits, there is a chance for service users to meet new people and positively change their lives, which is what I and DSN as a whole have always strived for – I’m incredibly excited to see the difference New Leaf will make to peoples lives!”

As the leading service provider organisation for the D/deaf people in Cheshire, DSN has been working with the local community for over 40 years.

For further information about the service, contact Brian on bcadwallader@dsnonline.co.uk or visit www.newleafcheshire.co.uk