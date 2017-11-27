Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle have announced they will marry next spring.

After much speculation the engagement was confirmed by Clarence House this morning (November 27).

Fifth in line to the throne Harry, 33, has been seeing 36-year-old Meghan, who found fame in the US legal drama Suits, since the summer of 2016.

Their 16-month romance blossomed when they met through mutual friends in London and the pair have been almost inseparable in recent months, with Markle said to have virtually moved in to Harry's home at Kensington Palace.

(Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

When and where will the royal wedding be?

Clarence House has not yet announced a specific date but they have confirmed that the wedding will take place in Spring 2018.

A date however will likely have already been fixed. Royal aides are said to have synced royal diaries a while ago to find a suitable day and make sure the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals could all attend.

Royal weddings usually take place only a few months after an engagement announcement.

March is the most likely month, leaving enough time to ensure pregnant Kate is not about to give birth to her third child.

The venue will also have been decided and the Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to perform the ceremony.

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is a good bet. The 15th century church is grand, but will allow for a smaller scale royal wedding compared with Westminster Abbey and St Paul's Cathedral.

Will we get a day off work?

It has not yet been announced whether the day of Harry and Meghan's wedding day will be a public holiday.

Back in April 2011, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot, there was a one-off bank holiday.

However William is some way up the line of succession compared with Harry so don't bank on getting an extra day of work this time round.

It will be up to the government as to whether there will be a public holiday and people will be given the day off for the forthcoming wedding.