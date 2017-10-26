Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Jonathan Fell

Job: Director of The Ice Cream Farm

Where were you born: Lancaster

Where do you live now: Tattenhall, Chester

Education: Bishop Heber High School, Malpas

Family life: Married with two children, Maddie aged two and Reuben who was born in August this year.

Overseeing both the Ice Cream Farm tourist attraction and the Cheshire Farm Ice Cream Wholesale, along with my brother Graeme who manages production, my working week can be quite hectic and varied.

I’m always looking for new ideas, whether it’s working with the team to create exciting ice cream flavours, like Choc Honey Crunch and Blackcurrant Cheesecake, or looking for new opportunities.

Coming from a farming background, I am no stranger to getting up early and will often start my day around 6am, which is now helped by my two month old son!

Since the redevelopment took place in 2015, we now employ over 275 members of staff and it’s really important to me that I check in with the team on a daily basis and ensure that I am available as and when required.

There has been a great deal of change in the last few years and we now have a fantastic management team to ensure that everything is running smoothly day to day.

Having this support provides me with the time to concentrate on new projects and different ways of growing the business.

We’ve recently been named one of the most visited free to enter tourist attractions in the UK and it is this unique offer that is drawing interest nationwide and also from abroad, so I am busy looking at ways we can expand our offer.

What do you wear to do your job? I’m partial to any Ice Cream Farm branded t-shirts, but tend to wear a shirt for any off-site meetings.

What is the favourite part of your job? The variety. No day is the same and I am constantly working on new and exciting projects.

What is the least favourite part of your job? Nothing – the business has always been in the family, with my mum and dad starting it over 30 years ago, and I feel like it’s a part of me. Starting in the company so young and working my way through all areas of the business has really helped with understanding and enjoying my job.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? It sounds like a cliché, but I honestly feel like I am doing my dream job and I have never enjoyed working as much as I have over the past three years. From spearheading the redevelopment in 2015 to looking for new opportunities to expand our brands, it’s an extremely exciting time.

How do you relax when you are not working? I have a very young family and as such, I try and spend as much time with them as possible, whether it’s popping home for lunch or making everyone tag along on my ‘research trips’!

What is your favourite film? My favourite film is About Last Night, with Rob Lowe and Demi Moore.

What is your favourite book? As we’re looking to expand The Ice Cream Farm and roll out more sites across the globe I’m currently reading ‘Designing Brand Identity’, plus anything by Julia Donaldson for a little bed time reading with the kids!

What is your favourite song? I have always been a massive fan of Prince. I feel so lucky to have seen him live so many times.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? It would have to be Rodney Trotter, Nicolas Lindhurst. People say I look like him, but I’m not convinced.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Being named one of the most visited tourist attractions in the UK has received a lot of national press attention and ended up with me doing a live interview with Chris Evans on Radio Two.

