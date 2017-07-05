Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Tara Pearson

Job: Owner of TP EPC

Where were you born: Chester

Where do you live now: Northop Hall

Education: Hawarden High School (Three A levels and 10 GCSEs), University of Chester (BA Hons degree fine art with drama, theatre studies and integrated live arts), Deeside College (diploma website design), NAEA Technical Award Level 3 Sales of Residential Property, Diploma - EDI Level 3 Certificate in Domestic Energy Assessment

Family life: Married with two children, son, aged six, and daughter, aged eight

I usually wake up around 6.30am to get myself ready for the day ahead and wake my children up to get them ready for school.

Once they are safely deposited after what is normally a stressful rushed breakfast, I will make my way around to a client’s property direct to conduct a pre-arranged assessment or I will call into their local estate/letting agent to collect the key first.

I work closely with local agents in the area who require an EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) by law to be able to legally market properties for sale or to let.

I will have usually had a brief conversation with the client direct before arriving at their property so I know what aspects of the assessment I will need to concentrate on i.e any extensions, loft or garage conversions, solar panels or solar water heating etc.

Once at the property I will complete a detailed floor plan measuring every wall present and look into how the property is heated, hot water, lighting, glazing, insulation, wall, floor and roof constructions etc and will take photographic evidence of this.

The on site assessment normally takes around one hour and I try and keep local to Flintshire and outskirts of Denbighshire, Wrexham, South Wirral and Cheshire West.

I am normally home around lunch time leaving me a few hours to complete the online part of the assessment where I calculate floor areas and heat loss perimeters and end up with an energy rating for each property similar to the rating you would see in shops when purchasing white goods. The finished report is lodged on a central government register.

I also produce a to scale floor plan of each floor of the property which I then email over to the agent created to their own design specifications which is then used for marketing purposes on rightmove and sales particulars etc.

The certificate is also emailed direct to the client and their agent which can be used for 10 years.

At this point I will catch up on my admin and reply to emails and book in further clients who require EPCs or floor plans who have contacted me direct through my website- www.tp-epc.co.uk or my Facebook page- www.facebook.com/tpEPC1 or via a local agent.

I then take my dog for a walk before collecting my children from school.

I have recently started business networking over the last few months, so once the kids are tucked up in bed in the evenings I endeavour to attend local networking events and to meet other like minded local business owners.

What do you wear to do your job?

I wear more casual yet practical clothing to conduct an energy assessment as I am required to inspect loft areas and I’m often crawling around cupboards and eaves spaces within properties. I usually wear smart tight fitting trousers and flat shoes so I am able to climb up and down ladders without getting clothing caught in the runs.

What is the favourite part of your job?

Hearing feedback from clients who are happy that I have managed to improve their previous rating and are impressed with my service and also good feedback from estate agents who have informed me that the new improved ratings have helped them to negotiate an agreed sale.

What is the least favourite part of your job?

Definitely inspecting loft areas as I have a fear of heights and ladders which I force myself to overcome every time I attempt this part of the assessment, hence why it is usually always the last part I will do!

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now?

When I attended university I completed a BA Honours degree in Fine Art with Drama, Theatre Studies and Integrated Live Arts. I have always had a dream to be an actress since I was a little girl, so that would be my dream job.

How do you relax when you are not working?

I enjoy taking my little Cocker Spaniel for walks when I can and also really enjoy swimming for relaxation and exercise when I get round to going!

What is your favourite film?

I am a big Star Wars fan but enjoy most science fiction and action films. My favourite film of all time is probably Alien.

What is your favourite book?

I have never enjoyed reading as I have always been more of a visual person but recently bought my first book out of choice which was ‘The diary of Edward the Hamster’! I have always enjoyed more comical reads to keep my attention.

What is your favourite song?

I absolutely love music and learnt to play the piano and violin when I was growing up. I have also always been a very keen dancer and did ballet for 10 years when I was younger. I couldn’t possibly say what my favourite song is as I love so many but I prefer more upbeat up-tempo music and I’m often spotted singing ‘careoke’ when I’m driving around in between my work appointments.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you?

I have absolutely no idea! A tall red haired actress with a fun young and down to earth outlook on life. I have always liked Sigourney Weaver but she maybe a bit too mature to play me! I would probably prefer to play myself.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet?

I don’t think so, I’m still waiting for mine!

