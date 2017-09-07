Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Sarah Hughes

Job: Director and consultant of Will Consult You Limited, Independent Estate Planning

Where were you born: Bradford

Where do you live now: Kelsall, Tarporley

Education (secondary school, university, further education): Harrogate Grammar School, qualified as financial advisor and then managed a team of financial advisors across the North West through Axa at the Britannia Building Society.

Family life (Married? Children?): Married to James and we have Finley our little boy who is three, aka Spiderman, and Nelly our beautiful but bonkers dog who is 18 months old!

Our morning starts fairly early at 6am when Spiderman shouts “mummy” followed swiftly by a strong coffee!

Weather permitting, we walk Nelly as a family (Finley on his new and first pedal bike with stabilisers). James draws the short straw and walks her if its raining!

We have done lots of blackberry collecting on our morning walks recently too which has been great fun!

We drop Finley at nursery at 8am (ish) and then three to four times per week hit the gym for a quick blast of power to clear the cobwebs away.

I love to do interval training and sprinting on the treadmill.

Sometimes we will swing by the Greedy Pig in our village for a take away coffee and then the work begins.

We do a lot of talks with local groups, over 60s group, WI, Royal Voluntary Service, U3A and various disability groups to raise awareness and explain the importance of Lasting Power of Attorney, Wills & Trusts etc.

We try to make our talks fun and always take cakes and biscuits and do an M&S voucher raffle to keep the mood a little lighter.

The majority of our clients come from the 11 financial advisors that we work alongside who pass their clients to us for legal advice.

They are spread quite far and wide – some across in Yorkshire, some as far as Newark.

James and I take it in turns fortnightly to see these clients, bunching three or four appointments together and stay overnight in a hotel for a peaceful and full night’s sleep with no toddler or dog disturbances!

We also attend The Royal Cheshire Show, Nantwich Show, garden centres and a lot of the disability events with an exhibitor stand helping people who want legal advice and guidance on estate planning.

These are great fun and often, if at a weekend, we will bring Finley so he can go on the rides and run around!

People who express an interest or want further information we will then visit in the comfort of their home to discuss their needs.

We pass the work on then to one of the solicitor practices that we work with but without the hourly rate attached.

We save our holidays for a big one at Christmas where we usually go to Thailand, this year we are tagging Cambodia on to the trip and only taking backpacks!

What do you wear to do your job? Up until the start of this year always a dress and suit jacket however I have since discovered a clothes shop called Cos and their sale! Very quirky and smart, but also a relaxed style and makes a nice change from a suit.

What is the favourite part of your job? Meeting the clients, I have met such lovely people in this job who are so welcoming into their home, and it feels really good when I can help people protect their assets and families.

What is the least favourite part of your job? Not being able to switch off from work at home, it’s too easy to start doing work and checking emails late into the evenings, there is always so much to do!

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? Own beach hut accommodation and café on our favourite island in Thailand, KohMak.

How do you relax when you are not working? When we are not working we like to go to FlipOut in Chester to the trampolines (I’m not sure who gets more excited – James or Finley!) We also discovered the little white cars at Cheshire Oaks which has made the whole shopping experience quite pleasurable now as Finley waves and nods to other fellow white car drivers.

What is your favourite film? The most recent Bridget Jones, she is so human and makes me see the humour in our flaws!

What is your favourite book? The Secret Garden, I have lost count of the times I have read this over the years!

What is your favourite song? Adagio for Strings, both the classical and the dance version for running!

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Renée Zellweger as she would do a great job of portraying the reality of being a wife and a working mother with the daily highs and lows of real life.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? I had a photograph taken with Catherine Zeta Jones when I was nine as my step-mum was the make up artist for ITV when she was doing the Darling Buds of May! The photo was lost in a house move years ago though so no evidence!

