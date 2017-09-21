Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Paul Bayes Kitcher

Job: Dancer and artistic director of Fallen Angels Dance Theatre – a Chester-based company that helps recovering addicts

Where were you born: Yorkshire

Where do you live now: Chester

Education (secondary school, university, further education): Royal Ballet School, Rambert School of Ballet & Contemporary Dance and Central School of Ballet

Family life: Married to Claire Morris with two children – Ava, nine and Jude, seven

I am up between 6am and 7am when I have a proper coffee and take the dog for a walk.

This is the time for reflecting – I listen to spiritual, positive podcasts to set my mind up for the day.

Most days I do Ashtanga yoga and I am really into juicing so I will make up a couple of juices or smoothies using fresh veg and fruit for the day.

I am experimenting with being vegetarian and vegan so I might eat muesli with oat milk for breakfast.

Being a recovering addict, I try to look after myself – eating sensibly, sleeping well, yoga, that sort of thing.

And then, like any other parent, despite all this calm, I end up screaming at the kids to get ready for school.

I set off for Storyhouse at about 9am where my company, Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, is based, and sort emails, deal with the admin around funding and work on future projects.

I might brainstorm ideas with the team, which includes my wife Claire, or lead a workshop.

It is quite intense at the moment because we are working on a performance called Behind the Mask which we are performing in the foyer of Storyhouse in September and October.

We all check in and sit in a circle and share what has been positive in our week and things we are struggling with.

We might work on breathing techniques and then movement phrases.

The people I work with have not usually got a dance background and so we work together on choreography and ideas.

They dance from the soul and can sometimes struggle to learn set material but we work through it and grow together and know we will come out the other side.

At the end of the workshop we check out and this is 10 times better than when we checked in. We all leave on a positive note.

I sometimes pick up the kids from school and my son is at Manchester United Academy so more often than not I am driving him here, there and everywhere or playing football with him.

Our family social life is around football although we do try to eat together which is a nice time to catch up with what everyone is doing.

What do you wear to do your job? Comfortable clothes I can move in.

What is the favourite part of your job? Seeing people come in quite fearful and anxious and watching them grow in confidence and lose that fear. It is a real inspiration.

What is the least favourite part of your job? When someone I am working with relapses. I find it difficult, especially when I have built up a good relationship with them.

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? Playing for Manchester United.

How do you relax when you are not working? I like to walk my bulldog Lois, do yoga, watch Jude play football or listen to Ava playing the piano.

What is your favourite film? Kes – it is heart-wrenching yet there are funny themes. It kind of reminds me of the work we do.

What is your favourite book? A Return to Love by Marianne Williamson. It has a spiritual purpose and is about how to live well daily in a confused world.

What is your favourite song? Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Tom Hardy – he is an inspiration. He is in recovery. He’s tough but with a big heart.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? I was a soloist with the Birmingham Royal Ballet and often performed on the Royal Opera House stage in London. I danced for Princess Diana and Princess Margaret. Being invited to return to the ROH with Fallen Angels and perform what we do to my own people blew my head off. Russell Brand also invited us to perform at his book launch which was kind of amazing – just flicking through my emails one day and there was one from Russell Brand!

Behind the Mask will be performed at Storyhouse on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm, Monday, September 25 at 6pm and Saturday, October 7 at 6pm. It is a free event.

