Fans of Peter Kay’s heartwarming sitcom Car Share will be pleased to know a date has been announced for the show’s second series.

The comedy, which stars Kay and former Chester call centre worker Sian Gibson, is set to return to BBC iPlayer on April 11, according to showbiz website Digital Spy, before airing on BBC One.

Two of the four new episodes have already been premiered as part of a Comic Relief initiative at Vue cinemas, which included an exclusive Q&A with Peter and Sian answering questions put to them by the public.

Vue Cheshire Oaks took part in the event last week, which saw all net profits from ticket sales donated to Comic Relief.

Car Share, which follows the lives of supermarket colleagues Kayleigh and John sharing their journey to work, was named the most-watched new sitcom since 2011 after it made its debut in April 2015, receiving 3 million views on iPlayer in its first four days.

Sian, who now lives in Mold, was working at Card One Banking in Chester when her old Salford university pal Kay asked her to play promotions rep Kayleigh to Kay’s assistant manager John in his new show.

The hugely successful first series climaxed with a ‘will they won’t they’ moment between the pair as it hinted that romance was on the cards.

As with the first series, the second will be shown on BBC iPlayer in its entirety, before broadcasting on BBC1.