The Darnhall Dancers team put on a night of spectacular dance to the music of Michael Jackson at Sandiway Church Hall.

Choreographer Emma Hancock and dance teacher Angela Hancock brought together a whole host of dance routines that were expertly executed by the Darnhall Dancers.

From the younger children performing I Want You Back to the ballroom partner dance accompanied by This Is It, the audience were held spellbound by the colour and movement on stage.

The finale We Are The World had the stage overflowing with dancers as the whole house of more than 100 guests clapped loudly in appreciation.