He was born in Chester and grew up in Merseyside, so it's no surprise that James Bond actor Daniel Craig was at Anfield this weekend to see Liverpool FC win 3-1 in the hotly anticipated derby with Everton.

But not everyone was impressed with the celebrity Reds fan's appearance at the match, our sister paper the Liverpool Echo reports.

In a bizarre Twitter rant, talkSPORT presenter Mike Parry appeared to take offence at Craig's trip to watch his side in action, fuming that the actor, who plays the fictional MI6 agent should not be allowed to watch his team as and when he likes.

The presenter known as 'Porky' wrote: "Absolutely disgraceful that James Bond has come out as a Koppite .. 007 belongs to this nation .. not one football club .. any football club.

"People who are telling me that James Bond is a fictional character don't get it .. an icon of the world can't have favourites ..

"Do you expect me to talk Goldfinger? No Mr Bond .. I expect you to freeload your way into the Director's Box at Liverpool.

"Some of you don't get my point. Ian Fleming created James Bond. He never made him a Liverpool FC fan. Daniel Craig IS currently James Bond.

"Impressionable people see the current James Bond on-earth .. Daniel Craig .. endorsing Liverpool FC. Ian Fleming would not have allowed it".

After receiving plenty of sensible replies reminding him that James Bond is a character created by author Ian Fleming more than 60 years ago, Parry then tried to get the backing of Gary and Phil Neville.

"And by the way everybody .. @GNev2 has just vouched his support for my 'James Bond's a Koppite is a disgrace' as I am sure will @fizzer18".

Asked if Craig should stop supporting the Reds, Parry responded: ".. no, but he has to not go public on it until he's NOT James Bond again ..".