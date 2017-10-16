Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RSK has sponsored the printing of Weaver and Sandstone Cycle Forum’s Frodsham cycle map, a local cycle initiative close to the environmental consultancy’s head office in Helsby, Cheshire.

The maps provide family-friendly cycle routes across north Cheshire. The forum hopes to promote cycling as a popular method of travel and encourage local residents to get out on their bikes by providing accessible and safe cycle routes.

With RSK sponsoring the print run, the cycle group has been able to distribute hard-copy cycle maps to a variety of businesses, shops and local establishments. The group also hopes to provide maps to local schools.

Interested cyclists can plan their route using the free map, with several short or longer routes from which to choose. It is a great way for residents to view safe and convenient cycle routes that the whole family can enjoy and engage in a fun exercise activity that promotes health and wellbeing.

Corporate responsibility and sustainability director at RSK Sue Sljivic said: “RSK’s involvement with the cycle maps reflects our commitment to promoting environmentally friendly travel options and our dedication to improving health and wellbeing.

“It reinforces the initiatives we already have in place: a cycle to work scheme and a travel reimbursement programme. Seven percent of our staff are currently enrolled in the cycle to work scheme, and we’d love to see this number increase further. Initiatives that promote cycling, particularly those that focus on safe and accessible routes such as this scheme, could really help achieve this at RSK and in the wider community.

“Furthermore, it has been a great opportunity for us to support our local community, something that remains an important part of the RSK ethos.”

Mark Warren from the cycle forum added: “Thank you to RSK for sponsoring the printing of the cycle maps. They have proved very popular.”

You can download a digital copy of the cycle map from the Cycle Forum website and view other cycle routes across north Cheshire. For a hard copy of the map, please use the ‘contact us’ form on the website.