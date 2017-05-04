Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital after being injured in a crash close by.

The 19-year-old man needed to be 'checked over' after the collision with a car near the junction of Countess Way and Gawer Park.

Police were called to the scene near the Little Owl pub at 7.35am on Thursday (May 4).

North West Ambulance Service were able to take the cyclist to hospital, which was less than a quarter of a mile away.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended the scene and a 19-year-old man has been taken to the Countess of Chester to be checked over."