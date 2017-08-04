Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating an unprovoked attack which left a man unconscious in a canal near Chester .

At the time of the incident the 40-year-old victim was cycling alongside the canal from the rear of the Dale Army Camp towards Backford Dip in the direction of Ellesmere Port .

As he cycled under the railway bridge an unknown person struck him in the face with a yellow object.

The attack, which happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 25, left the man unconscious resulting in him falling off his bike and into the canal.

A woman passerby saw the victim and helped him out of the water.

Detective constable Gary Morris, of Chester CID, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply out cycling. Had it not been for the woman passing by we could have been dealing with a completely different incident.

“I want to thank her for helping him out of the water but also ask her to come forward and speak to officers about what happened.

“Although we are following a number of lines of enquiry we need the public’s help in coming forward with any information they might have to trace the person responsible. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area? Do you know who might be responsible? If you have any information, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 633 of July 26 or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.