Cheshire West and Chester Council has adopted a ‘robust’ new policy document which it will use to help determine any planning applications for fracking in the borough.

The cabinet approved the adoption of the Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) at a meeting on Wednesday (March 15), and the news has been welcomed by anti-frackers and the council’s cabinet member for the environment alike.

The SPD is intended to provide a framework to address any health and safety concerns relating to the process of onshore oil and gas exploration, including both conventional and unconventional oil and gas production.

Last year CWaC changed its constitution to ensure all future applications relating to this controversial issue are made by elected councillors rather than by planning officers under delegated powers.

Councillor Brian Clarke , cabinet member for infrastructure, explained: “We have listened to the concerns of residents and this Supplementary Planning Document will reassure them that any forthcoming application to frack in the borough will be dealt with robustly and, crucially, decisions will be made in public in an open and transparent manner, within the National Planning Framework and the Supplementary Planning Document for Oil and Gas.

“The Statement of Community Involvement will also strongly encourage developers to consult with the community throughout the application and development process.”

Adding that the document requires developers to submit sufficient information about environmental impacts and mitigation measures, cabinet member for environment Cllr Karen Shore said: “The SPD is one of the strongest and most robust in existence in the country and I welcome it.”

The decision has also been hailed by campaign group Frack Free Dee as a ‘great move’.

In a blog post, one of the activitists wrote: “This is a great move forward and even though it doesn’t provide any cast iron guarantees, it does at least give me some confidence that the majority of our councillors at least are keen to keep control of the fracking situation.”

To date, there have been no planning applications to frack in the borough.