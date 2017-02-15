Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester bank has been voted Credit Card Provider of the Year by customers for the fourth year running.

MBNA was announced the winner at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards in January at the Lancaster London Hotel hosted by stand-up comic Ivo Graham.

The awards allow consumers to honour the best financial services through feedback.

Director of marketing and digital at MBNA Richard Whatmough said: “It is a fantastic honour to be voted by our customers as Credit Card Provider of the Year for a fourth successive time.

“It is great knowing that consumers and industry experts both recognise our Chester team’s hard work and dedication to excellence. It means a lot to our business to receive this fantastic award, and we would like to thank all our customers, particularly those who took the time to vote.”