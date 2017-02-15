Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman from Little Sutton is seeking public support after being diagnosed with a rare stomach condition that has left her in agony.

Hannah Leffler, 25, said she cannot eat or drink due to ‘excessive vomiting, constant nausea and unbearable pain’ caused by the gastroparesis.

Since her diagnosis two years ago she has lost two stone and is still ‘losing weight and deteriorating’ leaving her unable to work.

A gastric pacemaker would ease her symptoms allowing her to live a normal life - but it is unlikely that it will be approved by the NHS due to the cost, she told the Chronicle.

“Every day is a constant fight against my own body that is trying to starve me to death but I won’t give up fighting and there's no point dwelling.

“The support I do have has kept me strong but now I have to admit I need help.”

This week Hannah’s friend set up a crowdfunding site to allow people to donate cash to go towards the life changing procedure.

On his YouCaring page Jonny Harrop explained: “Gastroparesis is a long-term (chronic) condition where the stomach can’t empty itself in the normal way.

“Food passes through the stomach a lot slower than usual. It’s thought to be the result of a problem with the nerves and muscles controlling the emptying of the stomach.

“If these nerves are damaged, the muscles of your stomach do not work properly and the movement of food can slow down.”

Hannah, a former fraud analyst, has been in the Royal Liverpool Hospital for the past month and relies entirely on a feeding tube for her nutrients.

“The impact it has had on her life over the past two years is indescribable,” Jonny said.

“Hannah has seen her weight dramatically decrease, as not a single day passes where she can avoid holding her head above the toilet bowl.

“All her favourite foods are now a no go and she loves a steak!”

Jonny said he hopes to not only to raise awareness of her condition, but also raise money to help cover hospital costs, medication costs and support her family.

“She is currently awaiting a decision from the NHS regarding a gastric pacemaker, this will help her to be able to digest food and potentially live a normal life.

“She is not only having to beg the NHS for the funding, but struggling to stay at a healthy weight whilst in the process.

“If we can raise enough money it could help fund potentially life saving surgery that the NHS may choose not fund themselves.”

Jonny has selected a goal of £10,000 for Hannah’s crowd funding campaign, but the total cost of treatment is likely to be closer to £20,000.

Hannah said: “I may have been struck with this awful illness and I may never fully recover from it, but I will never stop fighting, I will never give up and I will never simply settle for ordinary.

“Oh not to mention the 8oz sirloin with my name written all over it!”

Donations can be made to Hannah’s campaign here.