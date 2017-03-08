Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much loved children’s play centre in Ellesmere Port is closing its doors for good this Sunday (March 12) to the dismay of local residents.

The management at Crazy Town have decided not to renew the lease on the council owned building when it expires at the end of the week.

According to a post on the popular business’ Facebook page this is due to ‘council regeneration plans’ on Coronation Road.

Crazy Town is situated in a council property on the corner of Coronation Road and Magarva Way near to the site of the now demolished Epic leisure centre.

Councillor Brian Clarke, Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, told the Chronicle that both sites are likely to be combined for re-development.

“The site of the former Epic sports centre on Coronation Road presents an opportunity for considerable new investment in this area, although the exact scope or nature of this investment has still to be determined,” he said.

“The business Crazy Town on Coronation Road is within this development area.”

According to a council spokesperson Crazy Town bosses rejected an offer of a new two year lease and ‘support to help find alternative premises’.

The Crazy Town Facebook post reads: “It is with much sadness that Crazy Town Ellesmere Port will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, March 12, 2017, due to council regeneration plans for Coronation Road.

“Any customers who have booked a party with us for after our closing date and paid a deposit, please contact the site for a full refund.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers for the last ten years, and please don’t forget to visit our Crazy Town Aintree Liverpool site. Team CT x.”

Scores of people have commented on the post expressing their sadness at the closure of the town centre facility.

One wrote: “So sad to hear this, we were only there Monday. Such a shame for the lovely staff...good luck finding a new position. We will miss Crazy Town.”

Another said: “Oh no! So sad, Crazy Town has been perfect for my little boy - so much more for toddlers to do. What a shame.”

The centre, which boasted a 1,000 square foot party room alongside the main play facility, opened for seven days a week and offered free parking and wi-fi.

On the Pride in the Port Facebook page one lady wrote: “Let’s try and save Crazy Town from closing. Staff were only given two weeks notice.

“I have written to Justin Madders. We need this place to stay open. It offers small children a safe place to play and is in centre of town accessible to most people without transport.”

Several attempts were made to contact Crazy Town management for comment but have so far proven unsuccessful.