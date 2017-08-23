Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new creative venue will open in Tattenhall on September 14.

Ditzy Rose Makery will specialise in hosting craft workshops and selling handmade items in its gift shop at its premises in Century House on High Street.

Owner Nikki Barraclough says her new business will ‘support and showcase talented local craftspeople’ and is somewhere to be inspired to learn a new craft and make friends.

Monthly Knit & Natter and Stitch & Chat sessions will be held on a Thursday morning each month and ‘crafternoon’ sessions will be every Thursday afternoon – where you can come and try your hand at something different each week.

(Image: UGC)

Sewing classes will be held for adults weekly on Thursday evenings and for children on Saturday mornings.

After-school craft clubs for children will run during school term times.

There will also be a variety of one-off workshops running throughout the year and school holiday sewing and craft camp days and children’s craft parties.

Ditzy Rose Makery will celebrate its launch with an opening evening from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, September 14.

There will be prosecco and nibbles, and local makers and tutors will be demonstrating their crafts.