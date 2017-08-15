We Cestrians have a funny old accent.
Some might say we don't have one at all, others might think it's an endearing amalgamation of Scouse, Welsh, Shropshire and Manchester.
But a list ranking England's cities in order of how sexy their accent sounds has placed Chester 21st out of 51 – with the local twang described as 'about as civilised as it gets'.
Unfortunately we can't quite beat cities including Bath, Canterbury, Carlisle or Salford in the accent stakes, but we'll take our ranking, by LovinManchester.com as a compliment regardless.
Here's the full list of England's 51 sexiest accents:
1. Manchester
2. London
3. Cambridge
4. Gloucester
5. Salford
6. Ripon
7. Nottingham
8. Oxford
9. Lichfield
10. Hereford
11. Ely
12. Derby
13. Chichester
14. Carlisle
15. Chelmsford
16. Canterbury
17. Brighton
18. Bath
19. Lancaster
20. Worcester
21. Chester
22. Lincoln
23. Bradford
24. Warrington
25. Wells
26. Winchester
27. Reading
28. Liverpool
29. Stoke-on-Trent
30. Plymouth
31. York
32. Sunderland
33. Durham
34. Peterborough
35. Exeter
36. Preston
37. Portsmouth
38. Leicester
39. Newcastle
40. Coventry
41. Truro
42. Southampton
43. Salisbury
44. St Albans
45. Norwich
46. Wakefield
47. Wolverhampton
48. Sheffield
49. Hull
50. Bristol
51. Birmingham