We Cestrians have a funny old accent.

Some might say we don't have one at all, others might think it's an endearing amalgamation of Scouse, Welsh, Shropshire and Manchester.

But a list ranking England's cities in order of how sexy their accent sounds has placed Chester 21st out of 51 – with the local twang described as 'about as civilised as it gets'.

Unfortunately we can't quite beat cities including Bath, Canterbury, Carlisle or Salford in the accent stakes, but we'll take our ranking, by LovinManchester.com as a compliment regardless.

Here's the full list of England's 51 sexiest accents:

1. Manchester

2. London

3. Cambridge

4. Gloucester

5. Salford

6. Ripon

7. Nottingham

8. Oxford

9. Lichfield

10. Hereford

11. Ely

12. Derby

13. Chichester

14. Carlisle

15. Chelmsford

16. Canterbury

17. Brighton

18. Bath

19. Lancaster

20. Worcester

21. Chester

22. Lincoln

23. Bradford

24. Warrington

25. Wells

26. Winchester

27. Reading

28. Liverpool

29. Stoke-on-Trent

30. Plymouth

31. York

32. Sunderland

33. Durham

34. Peterborough

35. Exeter

36. Preston

37. Portsmouth

38. Leicester

39. Newcastle

40. Coventry

41. Truro

42. Southampton

43. Salisbury

44. St Albans

45. Norwich

46. Wakefield

47. Wolverhampton

48. Sheffield

49. Hull

50. Bristol

51. Birmingham