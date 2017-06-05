Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Stroke Therapy Garden at the Countess of Chester Hospital has been officially opened by the chief executive Tony Chambers.

The event was attended by staff, patients and supporters and the raised flower beds, hanging baskets, herb garden, water feature, sun parasol, table and chairs were admired by all over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Lawrence Holland from the Stroke Ward Therapies Unit was the driving force behind the garden.

Lawrence worked hard to get everything ready for the opening and to welcome guests and supporters.

Chester Deva Rotary Club have raised well over £5,000 towards the garden and the Therapies Unit, along with £1,000 from the Cymau Male Choir and £1,200 from the Cambridge Road Primary School, Ellesmere Port (who are also painting murals to decorate the walls of the garden).

‘Men in Sheds’ have helped with the construction work too.

Community and events fundraiser Kathy Kenney has worked closely with Chester Deva Rotary and wanted to thank the club for their continued support for the Countess Charity.

Kathy said: “Ken Salter, this year’s president of the club, decided to support the Stroke Unit and our patients who have been affected by stroke. They have already purchased two tilt and support chairs and a cooker. Chester Deva Rotary are super supporters, having chosen to support the haematology oncology department, breast care unit, children’s ward and cardiac department in the past. They have put on a number of fun events, including a recent Ladies Pamper Afternoon. We are really most grateful.”

Another super fundraiser was also present at the opening.

Vic Piercy organised a Golf Day last year at Upton Golf Club and raised over £3,000.

Vic has been a patient on the unit and knows how important being able to get out into the fresh air and spend time in the garden will be for all.

Kathy added: “We can already see how popular this garden is with everyone, thank you to all who have helped in its development. It has been a real community effort.”