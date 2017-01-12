Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A security officer at the Countess of Chester Hospital explains how he enjoys protecting hospital staff, patients and the Trust in the seventh video released as part of their winter care campaign.

Rob highlights his role and reminds the public to be respectful in sometimes pressurised situations.

Frontline staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital are the faces of the campaign to raise awareness of alternative NHS services and alert people to when the hospital is extremely busy.

The Chronicle is featuring all the videos produced for the campaign on our website.

Domestics, healthcare assistants, junior doctors, nurses and emergency department consultants have all stepped forward to take part in producing a series of filmed messages talking about their experiences of working in the hospital at its busiest time of the year.

These are being widely shared on social media during peak times when patients are most likely to face delays in waiting to be seen or admitted.

Speaking about the winter initiative, executive director of nursing and quality, Alison Kelly, said: “This time of year can be extremely challenging for hospital services, with seasonal pressures meaning that patients can experience delays particularly if they are waiting to be seen in our emergency department.

“Colleagues from all corners of The Countess do an incredible job and contribute to keeping our patients safe in many different ways. This is our opportunity to share frontline views on winter care at the same time as offering helpful advice to people who may need NHS support in the months ahead. We are also letting people know when we are extremely busy, as it means longer waits for some patients and their families.”

Countess of Chester Hospital sister highlights value of alternative NHS services

Alison added: “We have almost 4,000 people that follow and communicate with the hospital via Twitter. We will do all that we can to keep people updated when we are at our busiest – and we continue to be grateful to our patients and the public for bearing with us at peak times.”

You can keep a look out for the campaign and regular updates from The Countess twitter account by following @TheCountessNHS.